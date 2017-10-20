Amtrak sees slight improvement in on-time performance

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amtrak officials say the Hoosier State and Cardinal rail lines have slightly increased in on-time performance after experiencing many train delays.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari tells The Journal & Courier that the Hoosier State line was on schedule about 56 percent of the time in September, an increase from 37 percent in August. The Cardinal line was on schedule about 58 percent of the time in September.

Amtrak data says delays could be caused by a misfiring signal, a slow-moving freight train or a dispatcher not giving an Amtrak train priority.

The CSX Corporation owns the railroad tracks between Indianapolis and Dyer. A company spokesman says a new operational model has contributed to the delays, but issues have been fixed and Amtrak should see a higher percentage of on-time trains.

