10/20 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Leo at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Like most sequels, the second movie didn’t quite live up to the first.

Coming off their overtime thriller earlier in the season, New Haven beat Leo in the 4A sectional, 20-7. The Bulldogs came back from 17 points down to score with under a minute to play to force the extra period and then win in OT.

The Bulldogs defense shut down the Lions offense. Leo running back Alex Wertman rushed for just 13 yards on 10 carries. (He had 108 yards on the ground in the previous matchup.) Lions quarterback A.J. Restivo threw for 197 yards on 19-of-45 passing.

Stephen Owens had 122 yards rushing on 33 carries and a pair of touchdowns for New Haven. Quarterback Tim Jordan completed 21-of-32 passes for 198 yards. Zel Banks was on the receiving end of those passes seven times for 96 yards.

Leo finishes the season 7-3. New Haven is moving on to face Bishop Dwenger in another rematch from a year ago in the postseason.