1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A two-vehicle crash left one person with minor injuries Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 3:10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Dupont Road and Dupont Plaza Drive, across from Parkview Regional Medical Center, on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that two vehicles crashed there.

A person was initially trapped in one of the vehicles, dispatchers said. One person was listed in good condition.

Officers were directing traffic around the crash. No lanes were closed.

