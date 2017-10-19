Woman seriously hurt after sideswiping semi truck on Bluffton Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman crossed the center line on Bluffton Road and hit an oncoming semi Wednesday night, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 11700 block of Bluffton Road just north of Winters Road.

Investigators said the woman was traveling northbound when she drifted left-of-enter and sideswiped a southbound semi.

The woman was pinned inside the car. She was extricated from the vehicle by Southwest Fire and EMS and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police closed Bluffton Road between Winters Road and Glamis Avenue.

Debris from the crash was scattered across the road. The car came to a stop near a tree in the front yard of a home. The truck came to a stop in the soundbound travel lane approximately 100 yards from the car.

Sheriff’s deputies said the truck was hauling car battery cases, but they were not filled with any hazardous material.

The crash is under investigation.