Woman critical after apparent beating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are trying to figure out what happened to woman found beaten in a the common hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the Villages of Hanna Apartments at 2100 Eden Street, they located the unconscious woman suffering from severe head trauma. Police say it was the result of an apparent physical assault. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition where she was downgraded to critical. Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene while detectives are going door to door, conducting interviews with residents. There is no suspect information to provide at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

