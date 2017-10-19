Train derails near downtown rail yard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A train has derailed at a rail yard just southeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a train left the tracks near South Anthony Boulevard, just north of Creighton Avenue. The tracks are near a 12-line rail yard between Wayne Trace, East Pontiac Street and South Anthony Boulevard.

Four cars were reported on their sides, dispatchers told NewsChannel 15. It’s not clear if there are injuries.

Dispatchers said the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Creighton Avenue has been closed to traffic.