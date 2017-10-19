Tip leads to arrest of man accused of exposing himself to young girl

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) A Rockford, Ohio man was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent exposure following an investigation into an incident in Celina earlier this month.

The investigation began Tuesday when the Celina Police Department took a report involving a man who had exposed himself to a young girl as she walked to a neighbor’s home on October 7.

After putting together a description of the man who had been seen driving a dark red car, the information was posted on the department’s Facebook page. Some called the department after seeing the post and two detectives were able to establish a suspect.

The suspect, Chad A. Ralston, 39, was being held in the Mercer County Jail as of Thursday afternoon and felony charges were expected to be filed according to the Celina Police Department.