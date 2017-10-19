Swanigan nets eight in NBA debut with Blazers

PHOENIX (WANE) – Homestead graduate and former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan looked right at home in his NBA debut, scoring eight points off the bench as the Portland Trail Blazers blasted the Phoenix Suns 124-76 in the season opener for both teams.

Swanigan, who was picked 26th by Portland in this summer’s NBA Draft, was 3-for-7 from the floor – including 1-for-1 from three – and went 1-for-1 from the free throw line. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes of action.

Swanigan will return to his home state for his second NBA game, as the Blazers play at the Pacers Friday at 7 p.m.