Motorcycle driver hurt after crash with car on Bass Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt after colliding with a car on Bass Road Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. at Bass Road right at the intersection with Scott Road.

A silver car was damaged on the driver-side door area.

Police were initially called to a hit-and-run but it appeared the driver returned to the crash scene. A man was seen in the back of a police car in handcuffs but he was later removed from the car and the handcuffs were taken off.

The motorcycle ended up in the ditch and debris was scattered across the shoulder of the road and in the grass.

It’s unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Emergency crews were off to the side of the road and both lanes of Bass Road remained open.

The crash is under investigation.