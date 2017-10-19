K-9 sniffs out 33 pounds of pot following traffic stop

Related Coverage Trooper stops car for speeding, finds 75 pounds of pot

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police K-9 sniffed out 33 pounds of pot inside an SUV following a traffic stop on I-74 west of Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, a trooper stopped the SUV for a traffic violation and quickly became suspicious. The trooper’s K-9 Jinx then conducted a sweep of the vehicle and alerted the trooper to the possible presence of drugs.

A search of the SUV turned up several individually wrapped plastic bundles containing what’s believed to be marijuana. The suspected marijuana weighed 33 pounds and has an estimated street value of $150,000. State police believe the pot originated in Colorado and was being taken to Ohio.

A passenger in the vehicle, Michael W. Granados, Jr., 23, of Denver was arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Dearborn County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with Dealing Marijuana (over 10 pounds) and Possession of Marijuana (over 10 pounds). The driver of the vehicle was released without being charged.