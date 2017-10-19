Hobson House to expand, add court-ordered treatment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hobson House, a Fort Wayne drug treatment faculty, is expanding. The nonprofit plans has a location at 2021 Hobson Road. There are plans to open a new court-directed residential treatment center at 2720 Culbertson Street.

Currently, members reside at Hobson House for one year while participating in a recovery program. The new center will provide an intense six month treatment to help addicts beat drug and alcohol addiction. There will be more than 50 beds in the new facility.

Allen County is on track to have a record number of deaths from opioid overdoses creating a greater need for treatment facilities. Judge Wendy Davis said roughly 65 percent of people in Allen County jail are there for a drug related crime or suffer from opioid addiction. Davis said they often do not get help until they are in the criminal justice system.

Opioid addiction has created an emerging issue in the community, she said. Davis and others in the criminal justice system struggle every day to find clean and sober living space for people with addiction. Many people who suffer from addiction sit in jail on a waiting list to get into a treatment facility.

Davis said Park Center will work with Hobson House to combat the problem. Individuals will be court-ordered to obtain 30 day treatment at Park Center before being released to Hobson House, she said.

Park Center had plans to rezone a plot of land near Coliseum Boulevard to make way for a new 100-bed addiction treatment facility. However, CEO Paul Wilson decided against moving into the old Verizon office at 2827 Rupp Drive after the idea was met with opposition from neighbors.

Wilson told Newschannel 15 that they have been working to close on a location in New Haven. He said it is too soon to say where but it will likely be revealed by the end of the year.

Greg Goetterman is the executive director of the Hobson House. According to the organization’s website Hobson House is a privately funded non-profit that relies on donations from businesses and other people who support the cause.