GOTW Preview: Leo at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play kicks off on Friday and Lions and Bulldogs are ready for a rematch as New Haven hosts Leo in 4A first round action in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

These two teams met in week four of the regular season with New Haven mounting an amazing comeback to win 35-33 in overtime. The two went on to each earn a share of the NE8 title, splitting the conference championship three ways with East Noble.

New Haven enters the game 8-1 overall and ranked 7th in the latest 4A state poll. Leo is 7-2 and ranked 15th in 4A.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. WANE-TV will be live at John Young Stadium to preview the game at 6 p.m. – then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!