Central Indiana pastor accused of molesting 3 girls

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana minister faces several charges after police say he molested girls whom he lured into his office with offers of candy.

Pastor Garry Evans of the Rushville Baptist Temple was arrested Wednesday evening. He’s charged with three counts of child molestation, four counts of sexual battery and five counts of child solicitation. He’s held without bond at the Rush County Jail in Rushville, about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Court documents say a 3-year-old girl told police Evans molested her after taking her into his office by herself to get candy. A 7-year-old girl told police Evans molested her multiple times when she was in his office for candy. The 7-year-old’s 5-year-old sister also said she was molested.

A telephone message seeking comment was left for Evans’ attorney.

