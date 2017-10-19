Bishop Dwenger’s Centlivre finally takes field for Notre Dame after Rudy-esque journey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s not Rudy. Keenan Centlivre is taller.

After four long years as a scout team player, the Bishop Dwenger graduate finally played his first collegiate snap for Notre Dame against Miami (OH). It’s been a long journey – from breaking his collarbone in his senior year of high school, to taking on a tough major, to walking-on to one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country.

Centlivre’s great grandfather – James Keenan – was a Notre Dame graduate and donated a dorm on campus named ‘Keenan Hall.’

The former Saints standout carries on the legacy of fellow Fort Wayne’s natives like Jaylon Smith, Tyler Eifert and Drue Tranquill in an Irish uniform.

Centlivre is majoring in neuroscience and behavior and plans on attending medical school in the near future.