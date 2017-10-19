Auburn library fire-starter sentenced

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The 24-year-old Auburn man who admitted to tossing a lit firework in a book return chute at the historic Eckhart Public Library, sparking a heavy fire, was sentenced Thursday.

Nykolas E. Elkin was sentenced to 14 years in prison for felony Arson and a probation violation, related to the July 2 fire at the historic library in central Auburn. Elkin had pleaded guilty to the charge last month through a plea agreement with DeKalb County prosecutors.

It was around 2:30 p.m. that early July morning when Auburn Fire crews were called to the library at 603 S. Jackson St. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the building, and fire was found on the first floor of the library.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the library sustained heavy damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to its basement and first floor.

Days later, police arrested Elkin on felony charges of Possession of a Destructive Device or Explosive with Intent and Arson related to the fire. Authorities said Elkin dropped a lit firework in the book return drop chute at the library’s main entrance.

As part of Thursday’s sentenced, Elkin was ordered to stay away from the library.