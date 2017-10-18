Trooper stops car for speeding, finds 75 pounds of pot

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Colorado Springs man faces multiple felony charges after an Indiana State trooper found approximately 75 pounds of marijuana inside four duffel bags inside his car following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The traffic stop took place just after 10:30 a.m. when the trooper spotted a Toyota that appeared to be speeding on eastbound I-70 in Putnam County. Following a conversation with the driver, the trooper searched the vehicle and found one duffel bag on the rear seat with packaged marijuana. Three other duffel bags, also containing packaged marijuana and 300 vials of what’s believed to be marijuana oil, were found in the trunk.

Thomas Lee King, 21, was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Operating While Intoxicated. Held at the Putnam County Jail.

The estimated total street value of the marijuana is $337,000 and the estimated total street value of the marijuana oil is $16,500. King was traveling from Colorado to Ohio.