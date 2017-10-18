Police arrest 64-year-old for dealing heroin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday morning on allegations he was dealing heroin from his southwest Fort Wayne apartment.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics division and its Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 7416 Hickory Creek Drive, inside the Hickory Creek Apartments complex off Lower Huntington Road.

Police were led to the apartment on a tip that someone was dealing heroin from the apartment. After undercover detectives purchased heroin from 64-year-old Robert Lee Williams “on multiple occasions,” a search warrant was secured.

Inside the apartment, police found multiple syringes and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release. Williams was arrested on charges of Dealing Heroin and Possession of a Syringe.