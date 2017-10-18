Ohio seeks technology ideas to solve national opioid crisis

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has launched an $8 million effort to attract ideas for using technology to solve the national opioid addiction crisis.

The state is pitching the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge as global in scope. It is similar in its mission to an effort the NFL used to generate new ideas to address concussions.

Officials said Wednesday the effort will roll out in three stages, the idea, challenge and product phases. The deadline for the idea phase is Dec. 15.

Officials emphasize that civilians and scientific and technological experts can submit their ideas through a website established for the project.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently called for funding by a state technology initiative to accelerate scientific and technological breakthroughs that could help solve the U.S. opioid problem.

