Manufacturer to expand production in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC announced Wednesday it will launch two new production lines at invest $3.8 million at its facility in Huntington. Production on the new lines is expected to begin between April and July 2018 with the addition of approximately 20 hourly jobs and seven new salaried positions according to a press release.

Bendix opened its manufacturing campus in Huntington in 1980 and it consists of four facilities employing over 420 workers.

The lines will manufacture a portion of the company’s vibration damper product lines, and will be installed in available space at the company’s Module Center. Vibration engine dampers are used to reduce torsional vibration on engine crankshafts to prevent shaft failure and reduce noise. They also play a role in improved fuel economy according to the company.

“From our facilities to our proven workforce, the Huntington operation is well positioned to continue growing through the addition of the two new vibration damper lines,” said Mike Pogorelc, plant manager.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of the Knorr-Bremse Group, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix® brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America.