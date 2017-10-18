Judge Dan Heath, juvenile justice innovator, to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Judge Dan Heath, the administrator of the Allen County Juvenile Center and a leader in juvenile delinquency solutions, will retire next year.

Heath announced Wednesday he will retire from the bench effective Feb. 28, 2018, after a 21-year career. He will be 65.

“I am profoundly grateful for the many opportunities the citizens of Allen County have given me over the years,” said Heath. “I’ve had the very rare opportunity to work for governors, lieutenant governors, congressmen, commissioners, council-members and all manner of public servants and the public for as long as I can remember – and it’s been quite a journey.”

Heath has served as a civil court judge for more than 16 years. He took over administrative authority of the Allen County Juvenile Center in 2013, when Judge Steve Sims retired.

He made his mark.

Heath spearheaded numerous programs within the Allen County Court system. His Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, a prevention strategy designed to lower the number of juveniles incarcerated in Allen County, lowered the average number of jailed juveniles from upward of 100 a day to 40. The Check and Connect truancy mentoring program aimed to keep students in Allen County schools. BrightSteps was introduced in Heath’s paternity court to enhance early childhood development, while the volunteer-based Read and Lead program worked to enhance reading levels and moral asset development within young people caught up in the juvenile court system.

“I want to thank the staff at the Allen County Juvenile Center for their dedication and understanding as we brought great change to the way we do business here,” said Heath.

Out of his robe, Heath managed former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke’s campaign and served as his Chief of Staff and later, his Safety Director. He also sings and plays guitar with the local New Millennium Jazz Orchestra.

Heath said he’ll focus on family and his love for music – as well as a little golf – in retirement.

“I still feel young and vital, but it’s time to focus on family and some things I like to do,” said Heath. “It’s time for family, a little golf, and a little music.”