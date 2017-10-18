IPFW to hold emergency response drill Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A campus-wide emergency response drill will take place Thursday, October 19 on the IPFW campus.

According to a news release sent out by the university, the drill will involve numerous public safety agencies and is intended to test campus emergency response procedures that would be activated in the event of an actual emergency.

The event will also provide a training opportunity for first responders including the Allen County Office of Homeland Security, Allen County Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, and Indiana State Police. An IPFW spokesperson told NewsChannel 15 that as a safety precaution, the exact time is not being released

“We want the campus and the community to be aware that there will be a large police and emergency response vehicle presence on campus Thursday, but it is only a drill,” said David Wesse, vice chancellor for financial and administrative affairs. “Planning and preparation is critical to our success in responding to future emergency events. We invited our local public safety agencies to participate as they would certainly be a part of a coordinated effort in the event of a real emergency. We’re thankful to their willingness to participate.”

There will be more pedestrian and vehicle traffic on and around campus during as a result of the drill, but it’s not expected to have much of an impact.