Home under renovation catches fire again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A vacant home being remodeled in the Lake Forest neighborhood caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 6828 Forest Glen Court around 2:30 a.m.

The first arriving crews discovered smoke and fire in the rear of the home near the garage.

Firefighters had everything under control in ten minutes.

The same home suffered fire damage in May. It was vacant at that time, too.

A storage container now sits in the driveway and building permits were visible from a window.

A FWFD report said the home suffered moderate smoke, fire, and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.