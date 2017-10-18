Gary, Indiana, appealing to virtue in Amazon project pitch

Related Coverage Mayors push to get Amazon HQ in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Long-struggling Gary, Indiana, is hoping to stand out in Amazon’s search for a second headquarters site by offering a chance to pull the city from its decades of economic decline.

Indianapolis-area leaders are also making a pitch to Amazon, but aren’t talking about their bid for its promised 50,000 jobs.

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says her city offers Amazon a chance to leave a greater legacy by transforming the community. She is touting Gary and the surrounding northwestern Indiana area’s proximity to Chicago, access to available land and Indiana’s lower taxes than Illinois.

The mayors of Indianapolis and the suburban city of Fishers announced last month they would collaborate on an Amazon proposal, emphasizing the area’s current tech business community and available sites for the new headquarters.

