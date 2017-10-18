Fort Wayne to build new K-9 training center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne will build a new K-9 training facility.

The board approved a plan to construct a new police dog training building along Harris Road, near Franke Park. The facility will be a two-bedroom home that will built onto an existing Parks Department-owned pole barn.

Dogs will train in “house situations” at the facility, parks officials learned.

The parks department will build the building on its own land. The $188,000 facility will be funded by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The police department is in need of a new K-9 training center because its former facility, at Wells and Ewing streets adjacent to the Fort Wayne-Allen County Police and Fire Memorial, closed in July in a state of disrepair. That land will be part of the city’s planned riverfront development.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has 10 K-9s.