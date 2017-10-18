Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s adoption story wins $10k

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A story about a girl and her dog won a Fort Wayne shelter $10,000. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control entered the story of Kellie Adkins and Zion to Hill’s Shelter Tale contest.

The winner was determined by the number of votes each entry got. On Wednesday FWACC found out its entry received the most, and will get the $10,000 donation to the shelter.

Zion, a Great Dane mix, was rescued along with 26 other dogs from a hoarding case, and shelter officials learned that he was deaf. Still he found his forever home with Adkins. Adkins communicates with Zion through sign language. They swim, camp and travel together.

The shelter previously told us if it won the $10,000 donation they money would fund educational programs in schools and at the shelter, to teach children compassion and empathy toward animals.

To view FWACC”s winning video click here.