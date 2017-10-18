Fawcett, Houser make great first impression with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets opened 2017-18 with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Toledo Walleye Saturday night.

It was Fort Wayne’s fourth straight home and season-opening win as the Komets began their sixth ECHL season and improved to 4-1-1 in ECHL season openers.

The Komets launched their 66th season in front of a crowd of 10,089 faithful as forward Tyson Fawcett scored his second pro hat trick to propel the Komets over the Walleye and improve to 42-18-6 all-time after 66 home openers. Both of Fawcett’s pro hat tricks have been scored in Fort Wayne. His first came in a 6-4 Evansville win Dec. 13, 2015.

Skater Shawn Szydlowski celebrated the start of his fifth Fort Wayne season scoring the first goal of the game at 9:27 of the first frame. Goaltender Michael Houser logged his first Fort Wayne start making 25 saves on 27 shots to collect his first win of the season in his 99th ECHL career appearance.

Komets home for weekend double-header— The Komets remain at home this week for a double-header weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks Friday and Saturday. Fort Wayne and Kansas City will meet on six occasions this season. The Komets were undefeated in three meetings last season with the central division rival Mavericks. Kansas City opened the season with a 5-3 road win at Tulsa Friday and are on a stretch of seven road games out of the first eight of the year with their home opener slated for Oct. 28.

Looking ahead— The Komets remain home for their next five games and won’t hit the road until a five-game trip begins Sunday, Nov. 5 at Kalamazoo.

Komet leaders— After the first game of the year, Fawcett leads with three goals and three points, Jason Binkley and Cody Sol each lead with two assists and a +3 and Dennis Kravchenko leads with five penalty minutes.

Special K’s— The Komets were 0/2 with the man advantage Saturday night against the Walleye while the penalty kill was a successful 4/4 to start the season.