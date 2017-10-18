Amber Alert declared for missing Auburn toddler

AUBURN, Ind. (INDIANA STATE POLICE) The Auburn Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child from Auburn, IN. Auburn is approximately 146 miles north east of Indianapolis, IN.

Kevin “Chub” Wayne Craig is a 2 year old white male, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and diaper. Kevin was last seen today Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 3:04 am in Auburn, IN and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Auburn Police Department believes he was likely abducted by Dale Curtis Craig. Dale is a 28 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and black converse.

The suspect vehicle is a Tan 1998 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate XKZ630.

If you have any information, contact the Auburn Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.