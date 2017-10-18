Abducted Wisconsin girl safe after chase ends in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl abducted from her Wisconsin home by her father is safe after a police chase ended in Indiana.

The search began Tuesday evening after South Milwaukee police say 30-year-old non-custodial parent Kenneth Brown drove off with the girl. Police say Brown was stopped in Decatur, Illinois, late Tuesday but fled from officers.

Indiana State Police say the minivan Brown was driving was spotted in northwestern Indiana’s Newton County and a chase went onto Interstate 65. Police say Brown went south to Lafayette, where left the highway and returned driving the wrong way before being stopped about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Brown had a knife but gave the girl to officers before trying to cut himself. Officers subdued him and he was taken to a hospital.

