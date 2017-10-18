1 hurt, 1 jailed in crash with buggy

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) A LaGrange County man was hospitalized and another was arrested after a crash in the county on Tuesday.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 600 West, southeast of Shipshewana, on a report of a crash between a vehicle and a buggy.

According to a police report, a tan 2002 Nissan driven by 26-year-old Miguel Armando Reyes of LaGrange was headed north on C.R. 600 West near C.R. 500 South when it tried to pass a buggy ahead of it. As the Nissan approached, though, the buggy began to turn left and the Nissan struck it on its left rear side, police said.

The operator of the buggy – David E Miller, 47, of Shipshewana – was taken to Parkview LaGrange with back pain, the report said.

Reyes was arrested on a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle without ever Receiving a License.