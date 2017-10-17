World Baseball Academy unveils new diamonds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What was once a vision has now become a reality for the World Baseball Academy as the WBA held a “Fields of Dreams Dedication Celebration” Tuesday evening to celebrate phase one of its More Than A Game project.

The WBA, who develops young leaders through the game of baseball, has nearly completed a $3.2 million project with the end result being three new diamonds with artificial turf infields. They are the first of their kind for youth baseball in northern Indiana, though youths, high school teams, and even college teams are likely to play on the new fields.

While the project is near completion the WBA is still seeking donations to fund the new lighting needed for the diamonds.

The WBA anticipates playing games on the new fields in the spring of 2018.

