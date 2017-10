ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The weather equipment at the Tri-State Steuben County Airport has been offline for about a month and a half. The original computer was installed in the 80’s.

After a couple meetings with County Commissioners and the council, the airport has received just over $100,000 to purchase a new computer, weather instruments, and build a road to the observing site (which is currently inaccessible during winter months).