Traffic stop, raid turn up meth, stolen guns; 4 arrested

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Four people were arrested over two days in Noble County after police found drugs and stolen property, including guns.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Noble County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle that had expired plates at Angling Road and Ashton Drive. During the stop, the deputy found the driver – 21-year-old Shaylah Gebbink of Wolcottville – was wanted out of Allen County for Possession of a Synthetic Drug.

A K-9 was sent on a free-air sniff around the vehicle, and the dog made an alert near the passenger side door of the vehicle, police said. In the car, the deputy found two stolen guns and two stolen guitars, according to police.

Police arrested Gebbink and her passenger – 40-year-old Eric McHale of Wolcottville. As they were being booked into the Noble County Jail, jailers found 21 grams of methamphetamines McHale, according to police.

On Tuesday then, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that more stolen firearms and property were at a home at 411 W. Countyline Road in Wolcottville.

Around 3 p.m., police raided that home and took two men – 19-year-old Troy Brockhaus of Angola and 35-year-old Ryan Emenhiser of St Joe – into custody. At the home, police found several stolen firearms and other personal property, police said.

Brockhaus was wanted out of LaGrange and DeKalb counties, as well as on theft charges out of Noble County. McHale was charged with Dealing Methamphetamine and Theft. Emenhiser was arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.