TOTW: Concordia Lutheran Boys Soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was deja vu for Concordia Lutheran.

After winning the regional semi-final in penalty kicks just a few hours earlier, the Cadets clinched their first regional title in program history in – you guessed it – another shootout. We are proud to honor the Concordia Lutheran boys soccer team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They face the winner of West Lafayette and Hammond Bishop Noll at semi-state on Saturday.

Thanks to the three-class system the Cadets region is no longer dominated by larger schools giving them more of an opportunity to advance. They are certainly not taking it for granted this season.