Police find 4 bags of weed, jail New York men in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two New York men were arrested late Monday in LaGrange County, Indiana, after police said they found four bags of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around 11 p.m., an Indiana State trooper pulled over a Ford passenger vehicle that was eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road for speeding and driving erratically. During the stop, the trooper reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming the vehicle, according to state police.

A LaGrange County Sheriff’s K-9 was called in and the dog gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs during an open-air sniff of the vehicle, police said.

Inside the vehicle, police found four bags of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver, 41-year-old Aljameen Vogelsang, and the passenger, 22-year-old Nyjuan E. Rainey, both of Buffalo, New York, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Visiting a Common Nuisance.