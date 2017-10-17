Pet of the Week: 10/17/17

Nugget is a 7 month old neutered male, yellow and tan Chihuahua-Smooth Coated and Labrador Retriever mix. This pet has been at the shelter since Sept. 14, 2017.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
Nugget is a 7 month old neutered male, yellow and tan Chihuahua-Smooth Coated and Labrador Retriever mix. This pet has been at the shelter since Sept. 14, 2017.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement