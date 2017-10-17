Mitch Daniels talks political discourse in Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Lincoln artifacts to be brought from the basement of the ACPL for a more public display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana Governor and current Purdue President Mitch Daniels was on hand for and announcement for a new Abraham Lincoln center in Fort Wayne. He was the featured speaker at the annual Rolland Lecture Series.

The lecture typically focuses on Lincoln himself, but, before his death, Ian Rolland requested the lecture be focused on the importance of civil discourse. He thought the topic should be discussed because of the nation’s polarized political climate.

In honor of Rolland’s wish, Daniels spoke about what he called the troubling and deep divisions that have sprung up among Americans Tuesday night at the Allen County Downtown Library.

“I think we can all agree that when we see Americans at each other the way we are all too often these days, when people seem to have decided that you’re wrong, you’re evil, and to personalize in a very bitter way what ought to be just simple disagreements, that that’s not healthy, that it’s not a long term formula for success in a free society,” Daniels said.

After his speech the Allen County Public Library and the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana announced plans to display thousands of Abraham Lincoln artifacts on the main floor of the Downtown library. The center will be called The Rolland Center for the Study of Abraham Lincoln– named after the Rolland family who pledged $1,000,000 to the project.

Daniels said Lincoln was an example of someone who was able to master civil discourse when the country was divided by civil war. He said the country needs a leader like Lincoln who can bring people together.