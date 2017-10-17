Me Too: Alyssa Milano elevates Harvey Weinstein conversation

NEW YORK (AP) — With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.

On Sunday night, she suggested on Twitter that women use the hashtag “Me Too” to indicate their status and they did just that in droves. Some shared details and others let the tag stand alone.

Milano said Monday the idea was to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation, placing the emphasis on victims rather than perpetrators and offering a glimpse into the number of women who continue to be victimized.

Weinstein was fired Oct. 8 by the company he co-founded after allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades were exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker. More than three dozen women have publicly accused the disgraced entertainment mogul of abuse.