It’s “full steam ahead” for riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Hagerman Construction crews continued demolition at near the intersection of Harrison Street and Superior Streets downtown Tuesday.

The work was visible proof riverfront development continues on and is one part of a busy week for the project.

“Right now, as we speak, they’re working on taking out the pad where the Steckbeck building stood,” Parks Director Al Moll told NewsChannel 15.

The most obvious of the work surrounded the plot of land where the park’s pavilion will stand. Foundation work is set to begin later in the week or early next week. Plumbing and other work expected in November and December with interior work set for the cold winter months.

Parks and Recreation staff prepared Tuesday for the delivery of a barge which will be put in the river to clear debris from the water.

“It’s a pretty big size of equipment… about 10’x40′, with a crane on it to pick up things,” Moll explained.

One structure stood alone in the development area, the now vacant Cambray and Associates building along Harrison Street.

“We hope to have some exciting news on that in the next couple of weeks,” Moll said while smiling. “At the worst case, at the end of the year… a positive resolution to repurposing that building.”

Hagerman Construction also took over the old K-9 facility, north of the river. Permits for that work have been delayed, but Moll said it hasn’t become an issue. He said there is enough work to be done, crews will move to other projects until permits are approved.

While work continues, community leaders keep looking to the future.

The Parks Department will announce a new team Wednesday morning, who will work on attracting private businesses to the riverfront.

“Still a lot of support,” Moll added. “It’s been amazing. The support we’ve had in the community. People want to see something, and they will. It’s a good thing!”

Parks and Recreation staff rolled out a commercial to generate excitement about the project. It has aired on WANE-TV and can be found here: http://riverfrontfw.org/