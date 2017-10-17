Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

WSBT-TV reports that 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, appeared Monday in a Berrien County court on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Wise’s half brother, Michael Barber, of Mishawaka, Indiana, charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say Wise then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Barber was earlier convicted and sentenced to at least 14 years behind bars.

Wise pleaded no contest last month.