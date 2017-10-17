Governor directs flags lowered for former Indiana treasurer

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s governor is directing flags at the Statehouse be lowered in honor of former state Treasurer Julian Ridlen on the day of his funeral.

Ridlen was the Logansport city judge before being elected state treasurer in 1978 and 1982. He later was elected to two terms as the Cass County Circuit Court judge.

Kroeger Funeral Home says Ridlen died Oct. 10 at an Indianapolis hospital at the age of 77.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says flags at the Statehouse and in Cass County should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, when Ridlen’s funeral will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Logansport.

