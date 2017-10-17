FWACC gets proposed budget cuts taken off the table

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few city departments pleaded their case in front of the Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday to try to save some money that is slashed in the proposed budget.

Several cuts were proposed to the budget for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. One of the proposed cuts was to the veterinary and medical budget. Director Amy-Jo Sites said the cuts would make it difficult for them to take in animals, and could lead to more animals being put down.

She went before Council to request the cuts be dropped, and succeeded. Of three proposed cuts, not one passed.

“I think the citizens of Fort Wayne will be extremely satisfied with this win,” Sites said. “I’m extremely grateful that City Council was willing to listen and understand exactly what we do. Our community, they expect something from us as Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and that level of service will always be there.”

Council also agreed to keep funding for the Fort Wayne United Program. It helps foster positive relationships between police and at-risk kids. It was proposed that the funding be moved to the community development budget, but Council voted to have the city continue to fund the program under the police budget.

Chief Steve Reed said it’s good for the program to have the backing of the city and mayor.