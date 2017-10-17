Fort Wayne’s Houser honored by ECHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL announced Tuesday that Michael Houser has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the first week of 2017-18. It’s Houser’s second ECHL career weekly honor.

Houser stopped 25 of 27 shots in a Fort Wayne 4-2 season-opening win Saturday night at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. It was his first start with the Komets and 99th ECHL career appearance. The Youngstown native improved to an overall record of 55-34-8, 2.56 goals-against average and .918 save percentage since his ECHL debut in 2012-13 with Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old netminder is under an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with Tucson. Houser has shared his AHL career with San Antonio, Ontario and Cleveland and has registered a 32-26-5 record, 2.88 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 72 career AHL games.

Komets host KC for two this weekend— The Kansas City Mavericks will visit for a weekend double-header on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Komets will face the Mavs in the first two of four games against the central division rival this season in Fort Wayne starting with an 8pm faceoff Friday and then a 7:30pm puck drop on Saturday. The Mavs won their season starter 5-3 at Tulsa last Friday.