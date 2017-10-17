Former South Side star, NFLer Bernard Pollard returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former NFL player and South Side High School standout Bernard Pollard returned to Fort Wayne Tuesday to serve as “Principal for a Day” at a local elementary school.

Pollard was the honorary guest “Principal for a Day” at Maplewood Elementary. The former Super Bowl champion spoke to the students in a morning assembly and fielded questions.

Pollard was a star defensive back at South Side before he headed to Purdue, where he excelled under Coach Joe Tiller. Pollard was drafted by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans over the course of a nine-year professional career.

Pollard’s charity “Pollard’s Helping Hands Foundation” helps to feed hungry urban children.