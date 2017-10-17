Authorities: Man may be linked to 100 thefts, burglaries

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man charged in a northwestern Indiana burglary that was thwarted by a homeowner may be linked to roughly 100 thefts and burglaries in the area.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Charles Appleberry is charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $50,000 bond pending an Oct. 20 hearing. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Michael Kellams says Appleberry is believed to be connected to about 100 thefts and burglaries over the past six months in LaPorte County.

The homeowner near Westville spotted a man breaking into his pole barn early Friday, confronted him and took a handgun from him. Authorities say Appleberry fled, but was later arrested.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.