10/17 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 17, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (22) 9-0 440 1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 9-0 394 2

3. Warren Central – 6-3 302 3

4. Penn – 8-1 232 5

5. Valparaiso – 8-1 196 6

6. Lafayette Jeff – 9-0 194 7

7. Avon – 7-2 176 8

8. Lawrence Central – 6-3 120 4

9. Homestead – 8-1 116 9

10. Carmel – 5-4 102 NR

Others receiving votes: Center Grove 44. Franklin Central 44. Indpls Pike 26. Columbus North 22. Brownsburg 12.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (18) 9-0 426 1

2. Columbus East – 8-1 380 2

3. Decatur Central (1) 8-1 352 3

4. Indpls Roncalli – 8-1 296 4

5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 4-5 256 5

6. Concord – 8-1 216 6

7. Floyd Central – 7-2 152 7

8. LaPorte – 6-3 116 9

9. McCutcheon – 6-3 114 8

10. Michigan City – 6-3 74 10

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 22. Castle 12. Bedford N. Lawrence 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lowell (18) 9-0 430 1

2. Ev. Reitz (1) 8-1 360 2

3. Ev. Central (2) 8-1 350 3

4. Northridge (1) 9-0 334 4

5. Angola – 9-0 228 5

6. New Prairie – 8-1 180 8

7. New Haven – 8-1 158 7

8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-3 118 9

9. E. Central – 6-3 88 6

10. Griffith – 8-1 72 10

Others receiving votes: E. Noble 24. Culver Academy 16. NorthWood 16. Marion 16. Jasper 8. Lebanon 8. Leo 8. Greenwood 6.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Gibson Southern (17) 9-0 420 1

2. W. Lafayette (3) 8-1 386 2

3. Danville (2) 9-0 352 3

4. Ev. Memorial – 8-1 286 4

5. Lawrenceburg – 8-1 234 5

6. N. Harrison – 9-0 192 6

7. Indpls Chatard – 4-5 158 8

8. Indpls Ritter – 7-2 146 7

9. Brownstown – 8-1 86 9

10. Vincennes – 8-1 80 10

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 28. Indpls Brebeuf 24. Guerin Catholic 12. Knox 8. Ft. Wayne Luers 8.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (21) 9-0 428 1

2. Indpls Scecina (1) 8-1 394 3

3. Tipton – 8-1 276 2

4. Milan – 8-1 218 9

5. Southridge – 7-2 212 4

6. Woodlan – 7-2 210 5

7. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-4 202 7

8. Rensselaer – 7-2 150 6

9. Shenandoah – 7-2 138 10

10. Western Boone – 6-3 98 8

Others receiving votes: Linton 32. Paoli 30. Triton Central 8. N. Posey 8. Cass 8. Centerville 6. Whiting 2.

Class 1A=

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (22) 9-0 440 1

2. Eastern Greene – 9-0 336 3

3. Indpls Lutheran – 7-2 308 4

4. Fountain Central – 8-1 266 5

5. Monroe Central – 8-1 254 2

6. Carroll (Flora) – 8-1 200 6

7. Churubusco – 8-1 186 7

8. Sheridan – 7-2 162 9

9. Adams Central – 7-2 80 NR

10. N. Central (Farmersburg) – 8-1 78 8

Others receiving votes: Hagerstown 56. Southwood 28. Tri-County 8. Northfield 6. Eastside 4. Attica 4. Covington 2. S. Adams 2.