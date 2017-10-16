Water main break cuts water to Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A water main break in downtown Fort Wayne has disrupted the water supply inside the Allen County Jail.

Early Monday, a 24-inch water main burst along South Clinton Street just south of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, near Headwaters Park. The break – moreso the repair work – snarled traffic along the busy corridor throughout Monday.

The break also impacted operations at the nearby jail and lockup center.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Stone told NewsChannel 15 on Monday that showers and toilets in the facility do not work. Stone said inmates have drinking water, though, because the jail has water coolers in each block.

Officials have been in contact with the Fort Wayne-ALlen County Department of Health to verify the operations at the jail were in line.

Repairs to the water main were expected to last through Thursday evening, according to City Utilities.