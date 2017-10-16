U.S. House Majority Leader speaks at Reagan Bean Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lot of Republicans at the annual Reagan Bean Dinner at Ramada Plaza Fort Wayne Hotel are excited about where the party stands.They’re in the White House, and have the majority in Congress.

However, some analysts believe there is still a divide in the GOP.

“There’s always a divide of ideas because a party doesn’t tell you what to think, but if you take the principals of our party of more freedom or more liberty of less government that’s a philosophy people have been running on and winning on,” U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

McCarthy was the keynote speaker Monday night, and was joined by fellow House members– rookie Representative Jim Banks and Representative Todd Rokita who is currently campaigning to become the republican nominee for the senate. All three praised the work of the House so far this year which included passing their own version of an Obamacare repeal and replace.

They said the problem with getting a bill to the President’s desk is the Senate. They all have different ideas on how the gridlock can end.

“Getting away from the filibuster, and the rules that require 60 votes in the Senate,” Banks (R-3rd District) said.

“This is a President that doesn’t give up,” McCarthy said. “I think at the end of the day President Trump is going to be very successful just with his will power to push things through.”

“Getting new energy in there, younger energy perhaps, we’re going to provide that,” Rokita (R-4th District) said.

Rokita is running on the stance of defeating the elite or the establishment republicans. It’s a phrase former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been using recently when he said it’s a season of war against the GOP establishment.

Rokita believes he’s anti-establishment.

“I fought my own party,” Rokita said. “I fought Senate Pro Tempore David Long on getting the districts redrawn in a much better way.”

Banks believes voters are already voting against the establishment, and credits it to his win last November.

“Voters on Election Day spoke loud and clear about that,” Banks said. “They want something different in Washington than they have today. We have an opportunity to still shake things up.”

Rokita is one of six people running for the U.S. Senate Republican ticket. U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, attorney Mark Hurt, Purdue Polytechnic Director Andrew Takami, businessman Terry Henderson and State Rep. Mike Braun are also running.