Silver Alert declared for missing Jeffersonville man

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (INDIANA STATE POLICE) The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Jeffersonville, Indiana. Jeffersonville, Indiana is approximately 112 miles south of Indianapolis.

Nyle Lew Hepfer is a 66 year old white male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, 270 pounds, gray hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange colored pullover, jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

He was last seen Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:15 pm in Jeffersonville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nyle Lew Hepfer, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.