Report of armed person prompts school lockouts

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Schools in Whitley County enacted security measures late Monday morning after police received a report of a person with a gun in a neighborhood.

Whitley County Consolidated Schools Superintendent Pat O’Connor told NewsChannel 15 that several schools were placed under a mid-level lockout for a couple of hours as a result of the report.

After police determined there was no threat, O’Connor said the lockout was lifted.

Columbia City Police have not released any information. Requests for information from the department and dispatchers have not been answered.