Reigning state champs hit floor on first day of girls basketball practice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday marked the first official day of practice for girls basketball teams in the state of Indiana and the defending 4A state champs of Homestead were hard at work.

The Spartans won the state title last year with Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin, BGSU-bound Madisen Parker, Northern Kentucky signee Jazmyne Geist, and Lawrence Tech recruit Teryn Kline leading the way.

With those players now in college the Spartans will turn to Concordia transfer Sylare Starks, Haley Swing, Kara Gealy, Sydney Graber, Sophia Buck, and Bre Lucas among others to play big roles this season.